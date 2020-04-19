MEERUT: The Meerut police on Saturday ordered a probe after several social media users pointed out that Valentis Cancer Hospital in Meerut has put out an advertisement that it will not admit new Muslim patients if they don't come with COVID-19 negative report.

The cancer hospital had published the advertisement in a Hindi daily, that went viral on Sunday.

The hospital said, according to a web portal, “Several patients are not following safety guidelines [like using masks] and are also misbehaving with hospital staff,” the hospital said. “For the safety of the hospital’s staff and patients, the administration requests all new Muslim patients and one of their caretakers to get tested for Covid-19 and visit the hospital only if their reports are negative.”

“It is due to the ignorance of some Muslim brothers that everyone will have to suffer for some,” the advertisement added.