BENGALURU: Amid criticism from health experts and citizens, the Karnataka government has withdrawn its decision to allow movement of two-wheelers from April 20.

The decision to ease lockdown restrictions like allowing the movement of two-wheelers and opening of the IT-BT offices with one-third of its workforce post April 20 is a premature at this juncture, felt health experts.

On Saturday evening, a revised decision by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was released, which says, the ban on two-wheeler movement will continue. Essential services within the information technology and biotechnology industries may be exempted, while others are to continue working from home.

Earlier in a press conference on Saturday, Yediyurappa announced new measures to ease lockdown restrictions after April 20, including movement of two-wheelers and construction work. But was later forced to withdraw the decision.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and IT-BT Minister Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan had announced that all IT parks in the city would open after April 20, but with workforce not exceeding 50 per cent.

According to reports, the easing of lockdown restrictions will not occur in the eight hotspot districts in the state. These include Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, and districts with clusters including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad.

Section 144 will remain in place until May 3, the CM said.

He added that no more new shops will be allowed to open. Malls, showrooms will remain closed, too.

Interstate and inter-district movement is prohibited till May 3, but Ramanagar, Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural districts will be considered exception for the movement of industrial workers.

As of Saturday, there are 384 cases of novel coronavirus in the state, 14 deaths and 104 recoveries.

