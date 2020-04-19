NEW DELHI: The Union Health ministry on Sunday said that a high-level task force has been formed to monitor vaccine development initiatives for COVID-19.

"The co-chair of the task force are member of the Niti Aayog and the principal scientific advisor to the government. Besides them, AYUSH, ICMR, Department of Science and Technology, Biotechnology, CSIR, DRDO, DG Health Services and Drug Controller are also its members," Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said during the daily press briefing to give updates on the novel coronavirus situation in the country.

He said that total cases in India stand at 15,712 and the death toll has reached 507. As many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured. He said 1,334 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday with 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Agarwal said that selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas from April 20, but strict restrictions will continue in districts declared COVID-19 hotspots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that from April 20 selective relaxation will be given in some areas. In accordance to that, there will be some relaxations in non-containment zones from midnight, Agarwal said.

The joint secretary in the health ministry, however, said that containment areas in coronavirus hotspots will not get the relaxations. Hotspots or red zones are those areas where either there are large number of COVID-19 cases or the doubling rate of infection is less than four days, he explained.

"Activities to be prohibited till May 3, even in cases of relaxation, are primarily passenger traffic movement by air, rail and road, educational institutions, industrial commercial activities and hospitality services unless they are specifically exempted," the health ministry official said.

Along with these, cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, entertainment parks will be closed while social, political, cultural, religious or academic and sports gatherings continue to remain prohibited, he said.

Relaxation will be there for agricultural activities, daily-wage earners and employment opportunities for some to be monitored, health services to be functional and supply of essential goods to continue, Agarwal said.

Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said 3,86,791 tests for coronavirus tests have been conducted so far with 37,173 tests done on Saturday.

Also Read: Allowing Non-Essential Items May Impact Lockdown: Home Ministry