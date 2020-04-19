At the daily press briefing on Saturday, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal saidthe mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.3 per cent, while over 13 per cent patients have recovered so far.

Speaking about the age groups that have been affected by COVID-19, he said data indicates that of the people who died due the infection 14.4 per cent were between 0-45 years, 10.3 per cent between 45-60 years, 33.1 per cent between 60-75 years and 42.2 per cent were aged 75 and above.

About containment strategies implemented along with the lockdown, Agarwal said field-level actions are fetching positive results in several places. Twenty-two new districts in 12 states have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days. He, however, stated that Patna in Bihar, Nadia in West Bengal and Panipat in Haryana where there were no COVID-19 positive cases in the first two weeks, have now reported incidents of the infection.

Globally, COVID-19 has affected 23.28 lakh people and has caused 1.6 lakh deaths worldwide, according to John Hopkins University tracker. The most affected has been Europe where one lakh deaths have died due to novel coronavirus.

Also Read: India Lockdown| List Of Services Allowed From April 20