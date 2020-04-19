KARNATAKA: A deputy superintendent of police postponed her marriage to attend her duties during the unexpected time of nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

MJ Pruthvi who has been posted at Malavalli in Mandya district of Karnataka was supposed to get married to Dyamappa on April 5 at Dharwad. A grand reception has been planned in Mysore on April 10th. She decided to postpone her marriage as her presence was essential in Malavalli.