MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested here on Saturday for making 'objectionable' remarks on Facebook live session.

A Mumbai Police official said that Ajaz was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment and then placed under arrest. He was then charged for defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders.

According to police, an offense is registered at Khar Police station under sections 153A of Indian Penale Code and 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Ajaz Khan.

Ajaz Khan was also arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities, police had said at the time.

He was also nabbed in October 2018 for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said.

Also Read: Tragedy Strikes Salman Khan’s Family