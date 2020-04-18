NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely left a lot of room for introspection. Of all things, the "lockdown has made us understand that the ‘essential elements’ we need for a comfortable existence are minimal," thinks business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra says that during the lockdown as salons have also been shut, one thing he has been learning is to cut his own hair. We all are at our homes, doing our bit to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. One of the worries that bother us is our hair. This business honcho's tweet will surely add as an inspiration to many.



"The lockdown has made us understand that the ‘essential elements’ we need for a comfortable existence are minimal. But I am promoting my barber to a much higher position in the value chain! I’ve been learning how to cut my own hair, but I’ve reached the end of my abilities! (sic)"



The post has 22,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.

