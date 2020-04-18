NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely left a lot of room for introspection. Of all things, the "lockdown has made us understand that the ‘essential elements’ we need for a comfortable existence are minimal," thinks business tycoon Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra says that during the lockdown as salons have also been shut, one thing he has been learning is to cut his own hair. We all are at our homes, doing our bit to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. One of the worries that bother us is our hair. This business honcho's tweet will surely add as an inspiration to many.
"The lockdown has made us understand that the ‘essential elements’ we need for a comfortable existence are minimal. But I am promoting my barber to a much higher position in the value chain! I’ve been learning how to cut my own hair, but I’ve reached the end of my abilities! (sic)"
The post has 22,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.
When a Twitter user asked the industrialist to share a picture of him so as to inspire others, he replied posting a cartoonised picture of him, however, with a sad face.
The haircut trend, amid the lockdown has been buzzing on social media as netizens have shared pictures and videos of their haircutting skills.
The business honcho had earlier made a confession that he has worn lungis below his shirts while working from home, and also recently, tweeted a funny video of a man who can be seen wearing an 'instant suit'. He said that he would be shipping a lungi to the gentleman so that he completes his outfit.