NEW DELHI: In the ongoing lockdown, India has witnessed a sigificant deline 40% in the growth of Covid-19 cases since April 1st compared to earlier two weeks.

While the percentage of growth of Covid-19 cases have went down, doubling of cases fell from every three days before the national lockdown began to every 6.2 days currently, government said on Friday.

The key important measures which are imposed on hotspots of coronavirus are helping the government to break the chain and stop the further spread of deadly virus.

The Centre also said that social distancing and containment measures are working.

In a daily media briefing, Joint Secretary in the health ministry, said, "We have seen an average growth factor of 1.2 since April 1. Between March 15 and March 31, the growth factor was 2.1. This means there is a 40% decline in the average growth factor of COVID-19."

According to reports, the rate of fatality is also low while then rate of recovery is rising, indicating that more patients are winning the battle against the disease.

India registered over 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus for the on Friday, taking the national tally close to 14,000. In the last four days, India has registered 4483 new cases of Covid-19 with 128 deaths.

