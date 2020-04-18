The deadly COVID-19 virus infections are going high in the country. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearer to 14,000 mark and a total of 452 people have died. According to the latest reports, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 1,076 and 32 deaths were reported in just 24 hours. The government of India ordered the extension of lockdown and is asking the public to follow strict lockdown rules.

Is everyone following social distancing and observing lockdown rules is the most sought after question. The numbers are increasing but still there are cases where people and a few political leaders are breaking the lockdown rules.

Recently, hundreds of people were seen participating in the religious procession in Kalburgi of Karnataka. On Friday, the marriage of former CM of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy's son took place where no social distancing was being maintained. Not only these places, people are gathering at various fruits and vegetable markets. The government of Uttar Pradesh has sent around 300 buses to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota.

Despite these violations, the centre is claiming that the government is taking all the measures to see that lockdown is being strictly implemented in the country.

Lav Aggarwal, a joint secretary in the health ministry, said that there had been a 40 percent decline in the growth of new cases. He said that, "Before the lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 3 days. Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. In 19 states and Union Territories the doubling rate is less than the national average."

