NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday released a list of services that will remain open from April 20, however subject to the COVID-19 guidelines. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared the list of the services that will remain open in the country. He has said that the services will not be applicable in the containment zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown which began on March 25, till May 3. In his last address to the nation, he said that till April 20 "every towns, districts, states" will be monitored closely and if no new cases were reported, there will be relaxations from April 20 onwards.

Here is the list of the services that will remain open from April 20:

-All agricultural and horticultural activities

-All health services (including AYUSH)

-Animal husbandry activities activities

-Financial sector

-Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry

-Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional but will only have 50 per cent staff

-Social sector

-MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

-Public utilities to remain functional

-Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state

-Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

-Supply of essential goods is allowed

-Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

-Industries/Industrial establishments (both government and private)

-Construction activities will be allowed to operate

-Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling

to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

-Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open