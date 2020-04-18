BENGALURU: BENGALURU: The Union government released a few new guidelines of relaxations which will come into force from April 20. It said that India's IT and ITES companies can start their work with up to 50 per cent strength at their work places.

However, the chances are remote that this relief will translate into half of the IT workforce returning to their workstations immediately.

On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with IT/BT firm chiefs, ahead of the partial lifting of the lockdown from April 20. He also added that companies may not be able to immediately mobilise 50 per cent of the workforce.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Managing Director of Biocon, raised several points at the meeting including the pass system introduced by the police department.

"The pass system introduced by the police has worked well. They should be extended. Additional passes may need to be introduced because of the relaxation... We should not allow too many private cars in the next stage of relaxation. All companies who want employees on site should contact our BMTC buses," she said.

She further added that 'strict protocol' should be followed in the workplaces if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

NASSCOM's president Debjani Ghosh told the media that she is agreed with a phased re-introduction of the on-site workforce.

The 21-day lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 to snap the chain of COVID-19.

