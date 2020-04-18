"A total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation," he said.

The health ministry official also said that in some states which have reported fewer number of COVID-19 infections, also had cases with links to the Markaz event. For example, the only coronavirus case reported in Arunachal Pradesh till now is related to the Markaz event. Similarly, 32 of the 35 cases reported in Assam and 10 out of 12 cases from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are linked to the same congregation, he said.

Agarwal added that the cases have been found in the states which already has high burden of the disease, such as Tamil Nadu (84 per cent), Telangana (79 per cent), Delhi (63 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (59 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (61 per cent).

The ministry has provided the age-wise mortality which has been around 3.3 per cent, adding the highest number of mortalities are among people aged 75 years and above with 42.2 per cent.