NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that there are 14,378 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, which includes 76 foreign nationals. Among this, there are 11,906 active cases, while 480 people have died.

The recovered cases count came to 1,992, including one case of migration, according to the ministry's update at 8 am.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 3,323, while 201 people have died, followed by Delhi with 1,707 cases, while 42 have died.

The states that have 380 plus coronavirus cases in India as of the 8 am update are: Kerala (396), Andhra Pradesh (572), Telangana (766), Uttar Pradesh (849), Gujarat (1,099), Rajasthan (1,229), Madhya

Pradesh (1,310), Tamil Nadu (1,323).