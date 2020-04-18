NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that there are 14,378 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, which includes 76 foreign nationals. Among this, there are 11,906 active cases, while 480 people have died.
The recovered cases count came to 1,992, including one case of migration, according to the ministry's update at 8 am.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 3,323, while 201 people have died, followed by Delhi with 1,707 cases, while 42 have died.
The states that have 380 plus coronavirus cases in India as of the 8 am update are: Kerala (396), Andhra Pradesh (572), Telangana (766), Uttar Pradesh (849), Gujarat (1,099), Rajasthan (1,229), Madhya
Pradesh (1,310), Tamil Nadu (1,323).
The government in a daily briefing said on Friday that while the percentage of growth of COVID-19 cases have went down, doubling of cases fell from every three days before the national lockdown began to every 6.2 days currently.
The key important measures which are imposed on hotspots of coronavirus are helping the government to break the chain and stop the
further spread of deadly virus. The Centre also said that social distancing and containment measures are working.
Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal told, "We have seen an average growth factor of 1.2 since April 1. Between March 15 and
March 31, the growth factor was 2.1. This means there is a 40% decline in the average growth factor of COVID-19."
