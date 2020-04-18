NEW DELHI: The coronavirus cases have reached 14,000-mark and now, the news of 20 members of Indian Navy testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday is ringing the alarm bells for the military.

According to media reports, the navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ealier, eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in military.

While this the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Indian Navy, the Army has so far reported eight positive virus cases.

On Friday, Army Chief General M.M Naravane said to the media, “We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment."

The Army personnel who have not come in contact with any Covid-19 positive person are being moved back to units. Two special trains have been arranged to send them back, from Bengaluru to Jammu and Guwahati.

As US Navy is struggling with increasing Covid-19 cases, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had stressed that it is vital to ensure that operational assets such as warships and submarines remain free of the virus. He also added that, Indian Navy should be ready to combat at any time.

In a 15-minute-long video message to naval personnel on April 9, Indian Navy Chief said, “We need to be ready for the worst-case scenario and to my mind, it will be a long battle."

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark with more 400 fatalities so far. Among all Maharashtra is the worst hit state.

