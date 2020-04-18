NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said he was "deeply disturbed" by news reports that people in Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu had opposed funerals of doctors who died of COVID-19 fearing the disease might spread. He called the incident "a blot on the society's consciousness".

On micro-blogging site Twitter, Venkaiah Naidu, citing a newspaper report, said there was a delay of 36 hours in the funeral of the Meghalaya doctor.

"Such incidents are a blot on the society's consciousness and of great concern for all of us, irrespective of party, religion and region," he wrote, adding that the "unfortunate behaviour" from the locals forced Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to finally intervene in the matter and help resolve it.

