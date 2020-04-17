NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways turned 167 on Thursday but for the first time in history, the trains didn’t ferry passengers on its birthday. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the railway has suspended all passenger services from March 25 till May 3. Nearly 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services run by railways have been affected. A total of 15,523 trains run by the railways, caters to over 20 million passengers every day.

Railways celebrated its birthday with its trains standing idle in yards and without carrying passengers amid the nationwide lockdown. The first Indian Railways passenger train was flagged off on April 16, 1853, from Mumbai to nearby Thane. The 14-carriage train was flagged off with a 21-gun salute, which was hauled by three steam locomotives, Sindh, Sahib, and Sultan, carrying 400 passengers.

On Thursday, the Railway Ministry wished the railways a happy birthday on Twitter, "Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop' the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling. For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety. Stay indoors & make the nation victorious," it said.