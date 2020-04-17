HYDERABAD: A plea has been filed in Supreme Court (SC) seeking free Internet access, unlimited calls and free DTH services for people during lockdown, which has been extended till May 3rd to control the spread of coronavirus.



Advocate Manohar Pratap filed this petition on Thursday and sought directions from the apex court to the Central government to this effect. His plea sought order from the Supreme Court to ask the Union government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI ) to provide free and unlimited calling and data usage facilities by modifying the relevant terms of agreement till the duration of lockdown.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the ministry of health to take appropriate steps for dealing with the pressure and stress mounting on individuals due to the lockdown. Manohar Pratap felt that a free internet facility will be very useful to the people during this crisis time, as they can relieve their stress by talking to their near and dear over mobile phones and by watching TV channels through DTH and other videos.

The petitioner also made it clear that mental and psychological health is as much important as physical health and most of the people who were staying away from their families are facing psychological stress and pressure due to lockdown.

