HYDERABAD: The spread of coronavirus is increasing in the country and the number of positive cases are going high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to stay home and follow lockdown strictly so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The lockdown period has been extended until May 3rd. The Karnataka government welcomed Modi's decision and told that it would be strictly implemented in the state. But, yesterday an incident took place in a village in Chittapur of Kalburgi in Karnataka, where hundreds of people have participated in a religious procession and openly defied the lockdown restrictions. People came to pull the chariot as a part of the ‘Siddhalingeswara Chariot Festival’.
Kalburgi is the district where India's first COVID-19 related death took place. The 76-year old man from Kalburgi died out of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus positive cases reported so far in Karnataka is 315.
