NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at easing the restrictions placed where there is no hostspot after April 20, after extending the lockdown till May 3 in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus,. The services that will open after April 20 include health, agriculture, e-commerce, print and electronic media. Airlines, trains, metro services, inter-state transport, except for medical purposes and essential services, will remain closed till May 3.
There will be relaxations for commercial services, vehicular movements, industries, healthcare services, financial and agricultural services. There are strict guidelines for workspaces in industries that will be allowed to operate after April 20. These relaxations will not be applicable in areas declared as hotspots or red zones.
Commercial Services which will be allowed after April 20:
- Print and electronic media, IT services with upto 50 percent strength
- Data and call centres for government activities, CSCs at Panchayat level
- E-commerce companies, courier services, cold storage and warehousing
- Private security and facilities management services, hotels, homestays etc
- Establishments for quarantine facilities, self-employed services like electrician, plumbers etc
Movements of Persons Allowed After April 20:
- Private vehicles for medical emergency services and for procuring essential commodities
- In case of 4-wheeler, one passenger in back seat besides the driver is permitted
- In case of 2-wheeler, only the driver of the vehicles is permitted
Public Utilities to Function After April 20:
- Online educational services including teaching, trading and coaching
- MNREGA works, priority to irrigation and water conservation, workers to use face masks and observe social distancing
- Operations of O&G, power, postal services, water, sanitation, waste management, telecom and internet services
Industrial Establishments to Open After April 20:
- Industrial in rural areas, SEZs and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships
- Manufacturing units of essential goods, IT hardware, food processing units, jute industries
- Coal and mineral production and O&G refinery, brick kilns in rural areas
- Construction activities including roads, irrigation projects, renewable energy projects, construction projects in municipalities
Health Services Allowed After April 20:
- Hospitals, nursing homes, telemedicine facilities, medical shops and dispensaries
- Medical research, COVID-19 related labs and collection centres, authorised private establishments
- veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of vaccine, medicines
- Manufacturing units, medical devices and construction of health infrastructure
- Movement of all medical personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab and technicians
Agriculture Services Allowed After April 20:
- Farming operation in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agri products
- Machinery shops, custom hiring centres, services related to fertilizers and seeds
- APMC mandis, direct marketing operations, harvesting and sowing
- Operation of fishing like processing and sale, hatcheries, commercial aquaria
- Plantations of tea, coffee and rubber allowed with maximum of 50 percent workers
- Animal husbandry including distribution and sale of milk products, animal shelter homes etc
Financial And Social Services Allowed After April 20:
Cargo And Essential Services Allowed After April 20:
- Transportation of cargo (inter and intra state) by air, rail, land and sea routes
- Carrier vehicles allowed with two drivers and one helper, empty vehicles for delivery/pick up of goods
- Supply chain of essential goods like manufacturing, wholesale, retail, shops/carts for essential goods
- Large brick and mortar stores, dhabas and truck repair shops on highway, movement of staff and labourers for essential services
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has identified 170 districts in 25 states of India as COVID-19 hotspots where the number of coronavirus cases are higher. These places are declared as red zones which will have the strictest lockdown measures to contain the further spread of the virus. As many as 207 districts in 27 states with lesser number of cases will be classified as non-hotspots or orange zones. Districts with no coronavirus cases will be classified as green zones.
