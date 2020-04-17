NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at easing the restrictions placed where there is no hostspot after April 20, after extending the lockdown till May 3 in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus,. The services that will open after April 20 include health, agriculture, e-commerce, print and electronic media. Airlines, trains, metro services, inter-state transport, except for medical purposes and essential services, will remain closed till May 3.

There will be relaxations for commercial services, vehicular movements, industries, healthcare services, financial and agricultural services. There are strict guidelines for workspaces in industries that will be allowed to operate after April 20. These relaxations will not be applicable in areas declared as hotspots or red zones.

Commercial Services which will be allowed after April 20: