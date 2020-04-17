HYDERABAD: Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has stood by her controversial statements against the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat saying, "I stand by my tweets, I wrote nothing wrong," to a news agency.

After she posted a series of tweets on the sect, she claimed that she has received threats on social media. The wrestling champion said, "Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets (on Tablighi Jamaat). After that, I started getting threats on my social media handles. I would like to say that I am no Zaira Wasim. I would not get threatened.... I have always fought for my country. I stand by my tweets.... I wrote nothing wrong."

Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who played the role of Babita's sister Geeta Phogat in the biopic on Phogat sisters 'Dangal'. She had quit Bollywood last year, which created a hige controversy.

Meanwhile on Twitter, #SuspendBabitaPhogat has been trending while another #ISupportBabitaPhogat has also been trending.

Phogat had joined the BJP last year and had contested the elections from Haryana.

Meanwhile, after Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut's sister and her official manager Rangoli Chandel's verified blue tick handle following a controversial post that several users reported, Phogat backed Rangoli.