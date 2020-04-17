HYDERABAD: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India crossed the 12,000 mark and it stood at 12,759. A total of more than 500 fresh cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 10,824 active cases and 420 people died out of coronavirus. With each passing day, the total number of cases in Maharashtra an increasing and it is nearer to 3,000 mark. It is one of the worst-hit areas with coronavirus and there are more number of hotspots in the state.

The total number of positive cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan increased to 1,578, 1,248, 1,120 and 1,023 respectively. The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 871 in Gujarat, 773 in Uttar Pradesh, 698 in Telangana, 315 in Karnataka and 300 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre has divided the districts of the country into hotspot districts, non-hot spot districts and green zone districts. A total of 170 districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were in the list of hotspots.

Globally, there are 2,181,027 corona positive cases and 145,456 people have died due to COVID-19 infection so far.

Also Read: Rapid Rise In Telangana Coronavirus Cases: Reach 700