NEW DELHI: Centre on Friday has removed restrictions on the exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid outbreak of highly infectious COVID-19.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification added that restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on.

"...The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)...are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export," it said, a news agency reported.

On March 3, the government had put restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products. APIs are raw material for pharmaceuticals.

India has exported APIs worth about USD 225 million last year. The country's API imports stood at around USD 3.5 billion per year. Out of this, about USD 2.5 billion is from China.

