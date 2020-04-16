PUNE: Although time and again, people are asked to stay indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, several Pune residents were seen going out for their regular morning walks. To teach them a lesson, Pune police came out with a healthier punishment.



In a video shared by news agency ANI, police rounded up over 50 people in Bibvewadi area in Pune who were made to perform yoga and other exercises to the road. Over 50 people were seen standing in rows, maintaining social distancing, and were asked to perform Surya Namaskars and also jumping exercises.