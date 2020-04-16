PUNE: Although time and again, people are asked to stay indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, several Pune residents were seen going out for their regular morning walks. To teach them a lesson, Pune police came out with a healthier punishment.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, police rounded up over 50 people in Bibvewadi area in Pune who were made to perform yoga and other exercises to the road. Over 50 people were seen standing in rows, maintaining social distancing, and were asked to perform Surya Namaskars and also jumping exercises.
The Kondhwa police, in another incident, made about 100 people to do sit-ups and other exercises for violating lockdown guidelines.
The Amritsar police earlier today punished people who ventured outside their houses by making them stand with their hands up in the air on the roads. The defaulters were also asked to shout saying they will not step outside.
The Srikalahasti police in Andhra Pradesh, through a series of drawings on roads in front of the temple, urged people to stay home. The drawings depict a house and a lock with a message that read: "Stay Home--Stay Safe. Let us break and beat coronavirus."
Recently, ten foreigners from different countries staying in Rishikesh were made to write "so sorry" for 500 times. As a punishment, each one of them was made to write "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry" for 500 times.
The Centre has decided to extend lockdown till May 3. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown which began from March 25.
