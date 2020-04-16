Zoom App Not Safe To Use; MHA Issues Advisory

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday released an advisory warning that the zoom app, used by many organisations to connect virtually especially in the current coronavirus lockdown, is unsafe. This was based on the recommendation made by the National Cyber-security Centre to the Home Ministry on April 12th.

It is reported that hackers dumped over five lakh zoom account credentials to the Dark web for free.

The cyber coordination centre said that government authorities and offices are completely barred from using zoom.

Individuals, who still want to use zoom for connecting virtually must follow the guidelines issued by the government, the advisory said. The recommendations include creating a new User ID and password for each meeting and enabling a waiting room so that every user can enter only when the host admits the joiner. This would help prevent unauthorised entries into meetings.

MHA Advisory