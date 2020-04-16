NEW DELHI: Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri said that India has contracted Chinese companies to supply 1.5 crore kits of personal protective equipment or PPE. These will include gowns, gloves, masks and goggles.

According to a media report that quoted him saying that India is also willing to procure 15 lakh rapid testing kits to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic while adding that some equipment has already reached India.

"I think facilitation of our needs and our requirements in a timely manner, in a smooth manner, on a predictable timeline at prices that are stable and orderly, would be the best signal possible to send for the India-China relationship," Misri said on Tuesday.

In a virtual press conference held in Beijing, Misri said that India has urged China to speed up exports. He added that New Delhi is in communication with Beijing on keeping the supply line of active pharmaceutical ingredients open for manufacturing generic drugs.

The health ministry on Thursday morning confirmed a total of 12,380 coronavirus cases in India and the toll has risen to 414.

He also said that the figure for medical equipment and other materials being supplied by China to India is “enormously dynamic” because there are flights “taking off on almost a daily basis from Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen for India."

“The numbers are significant…We are in the process of, or have already completed, contracting for nearly 15 million PPE kits, for instance, consisting of gowns, masks, gloves, goggles,” he said, according to the report.

“Given our size, our position, I think there is considerable space for India and China to cooperate in controlling the spread of this pandemic and there are immediate short-term as well as medium- and long-term aspects to our cooperation,” he added.

