NEW DELHI: On the first day of nationwide lockdown 2, the novel coronavirus cases in India crossed 11,000-mark taking the tally to 11,933 till 5 pm on Wednesday. A total of 1,118 new cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the count of active cases stands at 10,197, the death toll neared the 400-mark with 392 fatalities.

While briefing to the media on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that they have identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots while 207 were identified as non-hotspots across the country. There are some local outbreaks but not community transmissions in India, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued fresh guidelines on Wednesday where the selected activities will be allowed from April 20.

The government has exempted all agricultural and horticultural activities. The exemptions have been extended to even the fisheries and poultry sectors. MNREGA work will also be allowed by following social distancing and other precautionary measures. (Inputs From Indian Express)

