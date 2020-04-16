NEW DELHI: A pizza delivery boy has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering fear as 72 families and 20 delivery boys with whom he came in contact with has been asked to be in quarantine. The 19-year-old had delivered pizza in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar till last Sunday, until he fell ill, and was admitted in the government-run RML hospital.



He came in contact with 20 more delivery boys who have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur. He had delivered to families in areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar in the last 15 days. BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi told a leading channel that all the families have been quarantined and are being monitored.



The delivery boy doesn't have any travel history and officials suspect that he may have contracted the virus after coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected family.



The restaurant where the rider worked has also been shut for 14 days. In a statement, the restaurant said, "After all precautions and vigilance, in an unfortunate turn of events, a delivery partner of our Malviya Nagar kitchen in South Delhi had tested COVID positive yesterday. We have shared all required information with authorities and they have reached out to all customers who had come in indirect contact with the affected," the restaurant said.



"While we serve the society, one of our delivery partners has taken the hit. We stand by him and are doing everything to support him," the statement added.



Food delivery giant Zomato said in a statement that, "We are not sure whether the rider was affected at the time of delivery."



"COVID-19 could happen to anyone - and it is near impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food...We believe that none of our riders should and would knowingly keep working if they knew they were infected with COVID-19," said Zomato.



There are 1,578 COVID-19 cases in New Delhi, second highest in the country after Maharashtra, including 32 deaths.



The health ministry on Thursday morning confirmed a total of 12,380 coronavirus cases in India and the toll rose to 414. Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 20.62 lakh people and caused over 1.36 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

