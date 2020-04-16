MUMBAI: A journalist with TV channel ABP Majha was among 11 people arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday over reports on resumption of special trains, which allegedly prompted gathering of more than 2000 migrant workers in suburban Bandra on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a police official said.

The accused journalist, Rahul Kulkarni, was detained in Osmanabad in Marathwada region, where he is based, and brought to Mumbai where he was formally arrested. The arrest of Kulkarni, was announced by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on his Twitter handle. "Police arrested journalist Rahul Kulkarni for giving news report, due to which rumour was spread," Deshmukh tweeted.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.

Migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.

Meanwhile the Channel said that “There is no conceivable way in which the crowds that gathered at Bandra West station can be linked to our story. To insinuate that our running of the story and updates thereafter amount to a criminal act is outrageous. We are shocked and dismayed that our reporter Mr. Rahul Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with the story,” the channel said. ( With inputs from TNIE and PTI)

