MORADABAD: In yet another case of attack on healthcare workers, a team of doctors and health workers were stone-pelted by locals in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad when they went to pick the primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient who died recently and shift them to a quarantine facility.

Three persons suffered injuries, including a doctor and a pharmacist in the incident that happened in Nawab Pura colony, Moradabad’s Chief Medical Officer Dr SP Garg told a news agency. Police who had escorted the team were also injured. The incident happened in the Nawab Pura colony, which is located in the central part of the city, according to a leading channel.

Amit Pathak, a senior police officer in Moradabad, was quoted saying by the channel, "A medical and police team came here. When the family members were boarding ambulances, a crowd of around 150 people came and started throwing stones. A police car and ambulance are damaged. We will identify the culprits and act against them."