NEW DELHI: People with flight tickets booked to travel during lock-down, can now get a full refund on cancellation of their tickets. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that airlines will have to refund their customers with the full amount and without any cancellation deductions. This should be done within three weeks of the cancellation request date.

"If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period (from March 25 to April 14) and also during the second lockdown period (from April 15 to May 3), and if the airline has received the payment for the booking of the air ticket for travel during the same period for both domestic and International air travel and if a refund is sought by the passenger against the booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation," A circular by the Ministry of Civil Aviation read.

"All domestic and International scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11:59 pm of 3rd May 2020," The Ministry also said in the statement.

This decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extensiom of lockdown in the country till May 3.

Also Read:

COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases 12,380, No New Cases In 325 Districts