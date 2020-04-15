Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. He also told that there could be some relaxations after April 20 in the places where there is no spread of disease. Now, after the announcement of the extension of lockdown, protests broke out in many areas of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat.

Hundreds of migrant workers came on to the roads demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. Migrant workers in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad came out in protest of lockdown extension.

In Surat, nearly 1,000 migrant workers came out and demanded provisions to be sent back home. Some labourers complained that their bosses have switched off their mobiles and they are not getting enough food.

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were seen walking on the railway tracks.

In Hyderabad, a few workers from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam came out and started their journey on foot to Palasa. However they have been stopped by the police and the people were shifted to relief camps.

India's coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown has affected many middle-class families and migrant workers. Earlier, many cases of workers walking home along with the children and belongings have been reported. The lives of migrant workers who have been to the city in search of livelihood were upended by the lockdown. It was a constant struggle for the daily wage workers to eke out a living. However, the government of India is taking all the measures to supply food to the people. (Inputs from TOI).

