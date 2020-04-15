Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan criticised the government over the problems being faced by the migrant workers in the country. He termed the crisis as a 'time bomb' and commented that the 'balcony government' should sort out the issues.

After the announcement of the extension of lockdown in the country by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, migrant workers in few parts of the country came out on the roads and staged a protest demanding that the arrangements should be made to ferry them to their native villages.

Hundreds of migrant workers who earn their livelihood by doing some odd jobs stranded in Mumbai and they are facing lots of troubles ever since the lockdown has been imposed. They all gathered in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday demanding transport facilities to go back to their hometowns. Many people started their journeys on foot to go to their hometowns.

Kamal Hasaan took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what''s happening on the ground too."