HYDERABAD: India recorded the highest single-day rise in novel coronavirus disease cases so far. The total number of corona positive cases reported so far is 10,815. The COVID-19 has claimed another 29 lives in just 24 hours.

A total of 1,400 new cases have been reported in 24 hours. Till now, the highest single-day spike in the corona positives cases was on April 12 and it is 918, followed by 905 cases on April 13 and on April 15 it was 1,463.

According to the reports, the number of corona cases in the worst-hit areas - Maharashtra (2,337 cases), Delhi (1,510 cases), Tamil Nadu (1,173 cases) and Rajasthan (879 cases). In Telangana, 52 new cases have been reported on Tuesday taking the total to 644.

For the first time, more than 20,000 daily tests have been conducted on Tuesday. The total number of samples tested so far is 2,44,893.

The Health Ministry also issued guidelines on how to manage mental stress and depression during the lockdown and also released a video on COVID-19 awareness for community-level workers. The government of India is taking all the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of lockdown till May 3rd to contain the spread of coronavirus. Each city and every district will undergo an evaluation until 20th April and thereafter limited activity will be allowed in selected areas.

Also Read: Telangana Prisons DG Catches ‘Sneaky’ Lockdown Violator