AHMEDABAD: A Congress MLA tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending a meeting with top officials including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, sources said.
According to reports, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad is currently admitted in Gandhinagar's SVP hospital.
He was said to be having temperature since several days and had given his samples for testing. Government also accused him for his negligence saying that if had given his samples for testing, he shouldn't have ventured out and waited for the results to come out.
Reportedly, Imran Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in a meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning. The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including the state's deputy CM, Home Minister, Principal Secretary of Health in the state, other MLA's as well as the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner.
