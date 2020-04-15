The lockdown extension is creating a lot of trouble for the migrant workers. Hundreds of workers from other states assembled near Bandra railway station on Tuesday as trains will be arranged to take them back home.

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man, Vinay Dubey who was allegedly running a campaign online -'Chalo Ghar Ki Ore' for migrant workers in Mumbai.

Vinay Dubey, a self-proclaimed labour leader, has several Facebook posts calling on the government to allow migrants to return home. Vinay posts videos on Facebook and provokes migrant workers not to sit in their houses but come out for a protest. He repeatedly says the migrant workers either to die where they are currently or go home and reunite with their families. Dubey also tweeted calling for a national-level protest if trains are not arranged till April 18 to ferry migrant workers to their native places.

He was arrested by Mumbai police and he will be kept in the custody of the Azad Maidan Police Station. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against 800-1,000 people who were present on Tuesday’s incident.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that he has ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrant workers back home.