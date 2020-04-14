NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3rd keeping in view the unabated spread of the Coronavirus contagion. As largely anticipated in the last week or so, Modi concurred with the majority opinion of chief ministers of several states who strongly voiced their stand in favour of continuation of the lockdown. The extension effectively means the crippling shutdown restrictions will in force across the country for another 19 days.

The prime minister’s announcement made it clear beyond any doubt that the situation arising out of the COVID-19 spread is still far from being under control.

The prime minister also said that, in view of the rapid spread of the virus, a window for the scope of relaxing the lockdown restrictions will be kept open until April 20th. If the country sees any downward slide in the spread of COVID-19 cases, then the feasibility of relaxing the restrictions will be considered in phases. If there is no visible improvement in the situation, the nation should be prepared for a more stringent implementation of the lockdown even after May 3rd, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra started his speech by removing his mask sending out the message on the grave need for all the citizens to wear the face masks at all times while in public places to protect themselves from Coronavirus. Stating the fact in unequivocal terms that wearing face masks are compulsory, he exhorted the people to even come up with home-made masks to keep themselves safe from the virus.

While sympathising and saluting the people for showing restraint and discipline to adhere to the lockdown restrictions even braving so many hardships, he said on a positive note that “everyone is working as a soldier today and as a result the country is effectively fighting against the coronavirus.”

He emphasised on the quote, ‘We The People..’ of India and said that “we are proving it.” He added that this display of collective strength is the true tribute to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. He said that Ambedkar's life gives us an inspiration to face the challenges.

Modi said that the country have taken immediate steps to stop the spread of coronavirus and “the path we have chosen proved to be correct.” He added that social distancing and lockdown have benefitted the nation, which he said had woken up to the danger much early in comparison to many advanced countries which are currently reeling under its catastrophic effect.