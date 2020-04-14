NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced a 19-day extension of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. He thanked the citizens of India for their efforts to save India and urged everyone to follow lockdown till 3rd May with full dedication and commitment.
He also told that the areas with no hotspots will get relaxation after April 20th. Domestic and international airline operations remain suspended till May 3rd. Modi stressed on the point that saving lives is more important than the economy break down. It is a known fact that the national lockdown has hurt the economy. The movement of the vehicles across the borders has been restricted and severe restrictions have been imposed on travel and occupation.
Narendra Modi asserted that the nationwide lockdown will surely appear to be a costly decision and it has hurt the economy but saving lives is much more important.
Modi also told that there is no need to worry about medicines and ration. He added that country has enough stock of medicines and ration and hurdles in the supply are constantly been monitored. He urged the public to co-operate with the frontline officials who are working tirelessly to save the people.
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Extends Nationwide Lockdown Till May 3rd