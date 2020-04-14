NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced a 19-day extension of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. He thanked the citizens of India for their efforts to save India and urged everyone to follow lockdown till 3rd May with full dedication and commitment.

He also told that the areas with no hotspots will get relaxation after April 20th. Domestic and international airline operations remain suspended till May 3rd. Modi stressed on the point that saving lives is more important than the economy break down. It is a known fact that the national lockdown has hurt the economy. The movement of the vehicles across the borders has been restricted and severe restrictions have been imposed on travel and occupation.