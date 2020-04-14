NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown would be extended until May 3rd, as it was very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

The Prime Minister sought the people's support in seven aspects to continue the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Terming it as the 'Saptapadi', he asked people:

1) To take extra care of elderly people in their homes. Especially of those, who are ill and need extra care and attention, as they would be susceptible to the virus.

2) Laxman Rekha: Social distancing should be strictly followed by people wherever they are.

3) Use of face masks is compulsory. He laid emphasis on using home-made face masks.

To increase immunity, follow the guidelines laid out by the AYUSH ministry. The Prime Minister recommended drinking warm water and 'Kaada' -- a homemade medicinal drink for cough and cold which has ginger, pepper and other herbs.

4) To help mitigate the spread of the virus and for other details, he asked people to download the Arogya Sethu app. He suggested that people also recommend it to others to download and use the app.

5) Help feed the poor people across the country during this phase.

6) The Prime Minister appealed to people in trade and business to show compassion towards their employees. He asked them not to sack anyone from their jobs during these difficult times.

7) ''Please show respect to the Corona warriors who are in the frontline of fighting against the dreaded disease,'' he appealed. ''Our doctors, nurses, health workers, sanitation workers, police are working hard and putting their lives at risk and it is important that we treat them with reverence,'' he said.

While asserting that India has managed to contain the virus, to the extent that it is, due to its holistic approach, he cautioned the people that there is a need to maintain utmost discipline in fighting this pandemic until May 3rd.

