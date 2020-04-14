NEW DELHI: Ending hours of speculation and suspense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the nation on Tuesday morning and announced the extension of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3rd. This means the lockdown is extended by another 19 days and extended bout of home confinement for the people of the country.



Modi, in his address, was profusely thankful to the whole nation for their restraint, patience and discipline in combating the deadly coronavirus by strictly adhering to the rules of lockdown imposed by the government. The prime minister said, "Like trained soldiers, Indians have been fighting it out against Covid-19. You all our disciplined soldiers, I am grateful to you."



Modi, during the course of his detailed televised message, stressed and underlined three important aspects which in a way proved to be the ‘game-changer’ for India in comparison with many other advanced countries. More so, India made these following different moves, much quicker than other countries.



1. The first important move that India took was, screening of passengers coming in from other countries even before there was a single coronavirus case in the country. Countries like the United States of America (US) and some European nations took much longer to wake up to the need for such restrictions and measures. Interestingly, as the prime minister pointed out, India started screening foreigners visiting the country within a month of the outbreak gripping China.



2. In the next important move, before India's Covid count reached 100, the government made 14-day isolation mandatory for Indians coming from abroad, especially those countries that were hit by the virus.



3. The third most important move that played a major role in pre-empting the rapid spread of the killer virus to a large extent was the imposition of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The government brought this stringent shutdown measures into force around the time India was about to reach the 550-mark in Coronavirus positive cases.



According to Modi, besides the above moves, shutting down of public places, like theatres, educational institutions, malls and other commercial complexes before the lockdown, played a significant role in limiting the spread and the number of cases across the country.



The manageable stage that India is currently in would have been unimaginable without this timely, holistic and integrated approach, Modi insisted.

