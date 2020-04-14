NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3.

Modi, in a 25-minute televised address said that the detailed guidelines of the the extended lockdown will be released on Wednesday. He added that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

He urged each and every Indians to remain in lockdown till May 3 and continue maintaining social distancing.

"Till May 3, everyone must remain in lockdown and continue maintaining social distancing the way we have been till now. I request and pray to all Indians that we must prevent the spread of coronavirus at every cost. Let us extend the strictness and austerity inthe fight for the upcoming weeks," he said.

The Prime Minister said that "every town, every police station, every district, every state would be evaluated on how effectively they are trying to combat the disease. The extent to which the area has protected itself from COVID-19 will be noted. Areas that will pass this litmus test, areas which will not be among the hotspots and are less likely to turn into hotspots, may be allowed to open select necessary activities from April 20."

He said the permission will also come with riders and people are asked not to venture outside except for urgent needs.

"Permission will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken, and thereby risking the spread of coronavirus. Hence, we must make sure we ourselves don't become careless, not allow anyone else do so," he said.

He said to reduce the difficulties faced by the daily wage earners is the government's top-most priority.

"Those who earn daily, make ends meet with daily income, they are my family. One of my top-most priorities is to reduce their difficulties," he said.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases, including 339 deaths. There have been 1,035 recoveries and one migration.

