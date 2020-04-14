NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Tuesday has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till the date to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," an official told a news agency. All the passenger services were earlier cancelled till April 14 midnight.

Goods and parcel trains will remain in operation to ensure the availability of essential supplies, a top Railways ministry official told a leading news channel.

All train ticket booking counters for reserved or unreserved travel, at railway stations and outside railway station premises, will also remain closed till midnight on May 3, the official said.

In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that same restrictions that have been in place till now should be observed for the extended period as well. He also added that the lockdown restrictions will be made even tougher till April 20 to the stop the increase of the highly contagious disease in the hotspots.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases, including 339 deaths. There have been 1,035 recoveries and one migration.

