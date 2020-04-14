The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued an advisory for Senior Citizens and their caregivers on how to protect them from increased health risk during the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised message about the lockdown extension on Tuesday, stressed on the fact that the elderly and senior citizens required extra care and support. Especially those, who are ill and need extra medical attention, as they would be susceptible to the dreaded virus.

Also Read: Modi Moots ‘Saptapadi’ – The ‘7 Commandments’ To Fight Coronavirus

As per the ministry’s advisory, there are more than 16 crores of senior citizens in the age group of 60 years and above in the country and they face an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The Telangana Minsitry of IT , Industries and MAUD shared this advisory on its Twitter page.