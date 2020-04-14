MUMBAI: Activists Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha have surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday in connection to the Bhima-Koregaon violence incident.

While Teltumbde surrendered at the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai, Navlakha surrendered in Delhi, following the Supreme Court's order. Teltumbde was subsequently arrested by the NIA and Navlakha will be produced before the court through video conference, a news agency reported.

Anand Teltumbde is the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar, whose 129th birth anniversary is being observed on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on March 17 this year rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha, and directed them to surrender before the investigating agency. They had moved a plea seeking an extension of time on grounds that going to jail during the COVID-19 pandemic is "virtually a death sentence". However, a bench led by Arun Mishra on April 8 said that their time would not be extended and this was "the last opportunity".

Just hours before his arrest, Navlakha on Tuesday released a letter hoping for a “speedy and fair trial” for himself and his ten fellow co-accused. Teltumbde, on Monday, wrote an open letter to people of India and noted that "An individual like me obviously cannot counter the spirited propaganda of the government and its subservient media.”

Several Dalit leaders, including MPs and MLAs, released a statement calling the arrest of Teltumbde a "national shame".

Teltumbde, Navlakha and nine other civil liberties activists have been booked under the stringent provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having alleged Maoist links and conspiring the overthrow the government.

Pune police had initially booked them saying the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence the next day. Police alleged the activists were active members of banned Maoist groups.

The case was later transferred to NIA. Both of them were given interim protection by the Bombay High Court while their pre-arrest bail pleas were being heard. After the high court rejected their applications, the duo approached the Supreme Court.

