NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation On Tuesday has announced that passenger flight services for all domestic and international flights will remain suspended till the midnight of May 3.

"All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020," the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation today said that lockdown has been extended till May 3. He said that same restrictions that were followed during the 21-day lockdown needs to followed for the extended period as well. He also said the restrictions will be tougher till April 20 so as to stop the increase in the hotspots.

The Centre announced on Monday the 25 districts in 15 states have contained the spread with no new cases being reported.

The civil aviation ministry, as part of fight against novel coronavirus, had launched Lifeline Udan flights on March 26 for movement of medical and essential supplies across the country and beyond. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the 218 Lifeline Udan flights have flown till now.

The Indian Railways has also announced that passenger services for all trains will remain suspended till May 3. The ministry announced that passengers will get full refund for reservations made for trains cancelled till May 3 and advance bookings for further dates. All ticket bookings will also remain suspended, the railways said.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases, including 339 deaths. There have been 1,035 recoveries and one migration.

Also Read: COVID-19 India: Indian Railways Suspends Passenger Services Till May 3