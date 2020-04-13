NEW DELHI: Jaipur police has issued an interesting warning for the lockdown violators who are roaming around unnecessarily amid coronavirus pandemic.



The police took to the twitter and posted a warning that they will confine the violators of lockdown to a room and then play the song Masakkali 2.0, a recent remix of the original version from Delhi-6, repeatedly.



"If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakkali2.0 on loop," police tweeted. In a caption they also tweeted the original song's lyrics by giving it a coronavirus twist.



Take a look at the post here: