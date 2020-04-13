NEW DELHI: Jaipur police has issued an interesting warning for the lockdown violators who are roaming around unnecessarily amid coronavirus pandemic.
The police took to the twitter and posted a warning that they will confine the violators of lockdown to a room and then play the song Masakkali 2.0, a recent remix of the original version from Delhi-6, repeatedly.
"If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakkali2.0 on loop," police tweeted. In a caption they also tweeted the original song's lyrics by giving it a coronavirus twist.
Take a look at the post here:
The remake of the song named Masakkali 2.0 which was released last week has not gone down well with many, including AR Rahman, the composer of the original for the Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor-starrer a decade back. Mohit Chauhan sang the original version. Original lyricist Prasoon also expressed his views on the new version making it very clear that he not happy with the remix.
