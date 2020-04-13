It is speculated that the Prime Minister might extend the lockdown till April 30, as most Chief Ministers, in a video conference with the PM from 13 states seemed to be in favour of it. Meanwhile, six states have already announced extension of lockdown. While Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal have announced the extension of lockdown in their states till April 30, Punjab has announced it till May 1.

The lockdown is expected to continue with measures to keep the economy going. The Centre is planning to restart manufacturing industries from April 15, according to media reports.

PM Modi have addressed the nation twice till now. In his address on March 19, he called for a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 (Sunday). He had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus on March 24.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country''s "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 9,152 and there have been 308 deaths according to the health ministry's update on Monday at 8 am.

Also Read: India COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9000-Mark; Delhi, Maharashtra Remain Worst Hit