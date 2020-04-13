CHANDIGARH: In a surgery lasting over seven hours, doctors at the Chandigarh's PGIMER reattached a 50-year-old ASI's hand which was chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Punjab's Patiala on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district.

According to the premiere institute, Prof Ramesh Sharma, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, was given the task of the surgery. "The replantation started around 10 am," PGIMER said, adding that the procedure took about seven and a half hours.