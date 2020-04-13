MUMBAI: From creating corona memes, doing bhangra to singing songs, police across India are hitting upon novel ideas to create awareness about the spread of coronavirus. And keeping up this tradition, the Mumbai police came up with an idea of their own to spread the awareness on the importance of wearing masks.



The city police department took to its twitter handle on Sunday to urge residents to wear masks with a filmy twist. Taking the iconic scene from the Shahrukh Khan's starrer 'Main Hoon Na', the police tweeted, ".@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

Have a look: