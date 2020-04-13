NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, saying their valour will inspire Indians for years to come.
"I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice," he wrote on Twitter.
British Indian troops on the orders of Brigadier Gen Reginald Dyer had opened fire on a large group of people who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi, the harvest festival on 13 April 1919. At least 400 people were killed and a thousand were injured.
This year marks 101 years of the massacre.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes and said that their sacrifice will never be forgotten. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that over a century later, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre still holds influence and relevance.