NEW DELHI: In the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the COVID-19 cases in India crossed 9,000 mark on Sunday. A total of 763 new cases and as many as 39 deaths were reported across the country taking the numbers to 9,188.

Among all Maharashtra and Delhi are worst hit by the virus. Mahahrashtra reported 221 new cases and 22 fatalities taking the tally to 1982. Mumbai alone recorded 16 deaths, its highest toll in a day, and 152 new cases.

Delhi confirmed 85 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its tally of cases to 1,154. The death toll stood at 24 after the capital reported five fatalities due to coronavirus last night.

In Telangana, two more people succumbed to the illness and the death toll reached 16. The coronavirus tally rose to 531 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all Chief Ministers have announced for the extension of ongoing 21-day lockdown for two more weeks till April 30 to curb the spread of virus.

